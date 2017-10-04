Michigan Senate approves bill to prevent soda, food taxes - WNEM TV 5

Michigan Senate approves bill to prevent soda, food taxes

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (WNEM) -

Legislation advancing in Michigan would prohibit municipalities from levying a tax on food and drinks.

Supporters of the bill approved 31-5 in the Republican-led Senate Thursday want to prevent local taxes on soda and other unhealthy items.

Such taxation isn't under consideration at the local level in Michigan. But advocates of the legislation say it's needed to pre-empt potential local taxes after municipalities such as Philadelphia and Cook County, which includes Chicago, enacted a tax on sugary and artificially sweetened beverages.

The bill next goes to the GOP-controlled House, where a similar measure could be voted on as early as this week.

Some Democrats who opposed the legislation noted that no Michigan cities are considering food and soda taxes, but Michigan should not restrict their ability to address financial problems.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.