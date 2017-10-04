Police ask for help tracking down Polly Ann Trail vandals - WNEM TV 5

Police ask for help tracking down Polly Ann Trail vandals

The Imlay City Police Department is asking for your help stopping whoever is vandalizing the Polly Ann Trail.

The area at the railroad viaduct is continually being vandalized, with obscene words and pictures being spray painted on it, according to the police department.

Officials are asking that if you see someone vandalizing it, call the police, and if you can, take a picture of the person in the act.

In a post on their Facebook page, the department also said that if the person(s) responsible are caught, they will be arrested, prosecuted, and a request will be made to the court for reimbursement.

