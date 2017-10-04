Breaking: Part of M-20 closed for serious crash - WNEM TV 5

Breaking: Part of M-20 closed for serious crash

Posted: Updated:
Source: Mi Drive Source: Mi Drive
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Part of M-20 in Isabella County is closed due to a crash.

The closure impacts all lanes between Vandecar Road and Winn Road.

Isabella County Central Dispatch reports that helicopters were called to the scene.

We will bring you more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.