Police arrest suspects in connection to multiple armed robberies

Investigators have identified two suspects from multiple armed robbery cases as well as a home invasion.

Flint Township Police Department have 19-year-old Christopher Lee-Williams and 20-year-old Wesley Shelby Jr., both from Flint Township, in custody.

Officers executed arrest and search warrants for Lee-Williams and Shelby on Sept. 28 and Sept 29. During interviews, both men confessed to multiple armed robberies and a home invasion.

On Sept. 16 about 12:06 a.m. at the Burger King on 5060 Corunna Rd, Lee-Williams and Shelby committed armed robbery, police said. They left with exactly $1,500.

On Sept. 24 about 10:58 p.m. at 3061 Flushing Rd at Alabama Fish & Chicken, the two suspects committed an armed robbery and left with $300, police said.

On Sept. 26 about 8:53 p.m. on the 6000 block of Beecher, the suspects invaded a resident’s home and robbed two males at gunpoint, police said.

In each of these cases, the suspects matched the same description that was given by the victims.

The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office issued charges for multiple counts of armed robbery as well as several other felonies.

