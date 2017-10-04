Home Depot builds wheelchair ramp for disabled veteran

A veteran, who recently had his leg amputated, has a community rallying behind him.

Joe Bell has been recovering and waiting for a ramp to be installed at his home. Now dozens of volunteers are working hard to make sure Bell can go home.

"Oh I was devastated," said Tawanda Bell, Joe's wife.

She described the moment she heard her husband would need a leg amputated.

After the surgery Joe Bell spent weeks recovering in a rehab center. When he was ready to go home he couldn't. His home didn't have a ramp to accommodate his new wheelchair.

"I just want to be there for him and show him I'm going to support him 199 percent," Tawanda Bell said.

Without the funds to build a ramp, she started making calls. After almost giving up, her prayers were answered.

"I just knew God was going to send somebody," she said.

Judy Custer works for Home Depot. Every year they choose a handful of community projects focusing on giving back to veterans like Joe.

Tawanda could not believe they chose them.

"I actually had to write her a letter stating that we are actually going to do this because I don't think she believed me and she would cry all the time. And I said this is what Home Depot does," Custer said.

Custer knew she had to act quickly after hearing their story.

Joe Bell has not been home in more than three months. That was until 50 volunteers came to help.

Thanks to Home Depot a custom wheelchair ramp will take less than one day to build, allowing Joe to come home even faster.

Custer said the process has touched her heart in more ways than one.

"Oh it's a great feeling. It really makes you feel really good. Especially to a veteran you know, because of them we have our freedom in our country. So we need to help them as much as we can," Custer said.

Tawanda said the feeling is mutual. She remembers the promise Custer made the first time they met.

"She goes, 'you're going to get that ramp. I'm going to make sure you get that ramp,'" Tawanda said.

