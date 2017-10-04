Emails show U-Michigan president no fan of Trump

University of Michigan President Mark Schlissel found it "ironic" that students who voted for President Donald Trump felt shunned on campus after the 2016 election.

Schlissel also wrote last year that he was "torn" about recommending appointees for the new administration. He said, "I can't imagine lending one's name to a Trump administration."

The remarks were in emails released Wednesday by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy. The Midland-based group had sued the university, accusing it of failing to timely turn over certain emails written by Schlissel that mentioned Trump.

The lawsuit is settled. The university denies wrongdoing but says it will be adding staff for public record requests and making other changes.

The Mackinac Center sought Schlissel's emails after he made comments after the election that offended pro-Trump students.

