18-year-old sentenced in Saginaw homicide

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

An 18-year-old was sentenced to prison in the shooting death of 20-year-old Cameron Pennywell.

Milon Brown was sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison, Saginaw County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Christopher Boyd said.

Pennywell was killed last summer in Saginaw.

Brown was convicted of second-degree murder, felony murder and multiple firearm and armed robbery charges in connection to the case.

