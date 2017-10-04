WantedWednesday: Police search for Brandon Brugger

The Midland Police Department is searching for Brandon Brugger.

The 24-year-old is wanted on a felony warrant for larceny from a building.

Brugger is 6' and about 200 pounds, police said.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Midland Police Department at 989-839-4713.

