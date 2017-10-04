Crews respond to fire at Bay County mobile home park - WNEM TV 5

Crews respond to fire at Bay County mobile home park

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Ashley West) (Source: Ashley West)
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Fire crews responded to a structure fire at a mobile home park in Bay County Wednesday night.

The fire broke out at Riverview Estates on River Road (M-13) shortly before 8:30 p.m. That's in Portsmouth Township.

The Portsmouth Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

TV5 has a crew on its way to the scene and will update once more information is available.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.