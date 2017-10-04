Students hold vigil to remember victims of Las Vegas shooting

The outpouring of prayers and support for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting continue in Mid-Michigan.

A vigil was held at a local university on Wednesday as people across the country are still trying to make sense of what happened.

"We shouldn't have to go through this as many times as we have. It breaks my heart that these are people. These are our fellow Americans. We shouldn't have to watch the massacres that happen," said Alyssia Washington, student at the University of Michigan-Flint.

Students at U of M-Flint came together at McKinnon Plaza with signs reading "Vegas strong" and "Your loss is our loss." They also read the names of the victims of the deadly shooting.

"When I heard the names of the actual victims, that's when it hit me. Because they're no longer numbers, they're actual people," Washington said.

Jimmy Bovee, student, said that could have been one of his loved ones.

"That's when we'll start to realize this is something we can't just stand for. And that's when we can enact change," Bovee said.

The students said prayers for those in Vegas and offered support for one another.

"Offering a shoulder to cry on, just to support the people who are affected by this. I think it brings us together," Bovee said.

The students showed coming together can bring comfort, peace and love.

