Wisconsin high school student's debate over dress code goes viral

A young woman is outraged after learning her senior photo submission was flagged by the school for being "too inappropriate."

The photo submitted by 17-year-old Eleanor Fitzwilliams of Wisconsin was rejected because the side of her bralette was visible.

Fitzwilliams posted the photo on Twitter near to last year's photo of the swim team, suggesting its rejection was somewhat of a sexist double standard upheld by the school.

In today's Where Moms Meet, we want to know if you think schools are more harsh on girls when it comes to upholding dress code.

Share your thoughts on the TV5 Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.