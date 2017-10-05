Report: MSU won't release internal review into Larry Nassar

Michigan State University is looking into how its former sports doctor Larry Nassar may have abused young athletes for years, but it will not tell the public what it learns.

Michigan Public Radio reported lawyers are interviewing people, reviewing documents and emails, and taking what they learn directly to the board of trustees.

Nassar, a former Michigan State and USA Gymnastics doctor, faces nearly two dozen charges in Michigan. He has pleaded not guilty.

He will be sentenced Nov. 27 in federal court after pleading guilty last month to three child pornography charges in an unrelated case.

A spokesman said the university will use the findings to make the campus a safer place, and defend itself in lawsuits from Nassar's reported victims.

More than 115 women and girls allege Nassar sexually assaulted them.

