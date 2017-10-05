Racist flyers found on University of Michigan campus

At least two racist flyers were discovered on the University of Michigan campus Tuesday morning.

One of the flyers was posted behind Stockwell Residence Hall urged students to "Make America White Again."

"Everyone at the University of Michigan, we deserve to be here," said Devin Harris, an African American student who lives in Stockwell. "We get our education too. We're here, we're smart. Just like you all."

A second flyer detailed the difference in enrollment percentages of black and white students at U of M and Michigan State University as well as alleged disparities between IQ levels.

The flyer stated, “Do the math, Nature is racist, Not ‘the System.’”

"I think it's disgusting," said Savannah Struble. "I think that the people that are putting these up, it's horrible. Everybody deserves to be here. I don't even have words for it. It's just sad."

This is just the latest in an apparent string of racial incidents on U of M’s campus in the past few years.

