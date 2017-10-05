Mother, daughter killed in Michigan house explosion

An elderly woman and her daughter were killed Wednesday afternoon in a house explosion in Michigan, according to the victims' family.

“We were just cleaning out are car and all of sudden we heard big ‘boom.’ We thought it was coming from that way,” neighbor James Tittle said.

The noise that rattled the neighborhood on Buck Road in Taylor, Michigan came from inside a house. It wasn't until neighbors saw smoke and fire coming from the side of the home did they connect the two.

They quickly jumped into action by rushing to the front door.

“It was just a little bit on fire," neighbor Terri Slayden said. "When I opened it up, this big cloud came in my face. I closed it real quick and I ran back. As I was running over there, I told my mom to call 911."

Cell phone video showed the intensity of the smoke and fire. Officials said nearly 15 minutes after the explosion the fire spread.

“The smoke hit me in the face but the heat is what prevented me from going in,” Slayden said.

Neighbors knew an 87-year-old mother and her nearly 60-year-old daughter lived here. They held out hope the house was empty.

By the time fire crews arrived, they found the mother in the side bedroom. However, it wasn't until after the fire was out that they located the daughter.

Firefighters are still trying to figure out what caused the explosion. They said it does not appear to be natural gas related.

