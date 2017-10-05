MSU: Object believed to be noose was shoelace

Officials at a Michigan university are investigating after a student reported a noose hanging outside of her room in a university residence hall.

MSU President Lou Anna K. Simon said in a statement Wednesday that a female student reported finding "a noose" hung outside of her room earlier that morning.

Simon said she was "distressed" to hear about the incident and praised the student's courage for coming forward.

However, later that day, the school updated their statement saying police found the object in question was actually a shoelace.

"After investigating, MSU Police have determined the object was a packaged leather shoelace and not a noose," Jason Cody, MSU spokesman, said in a statement. "The matching packaged shoelace was found outside of the residence hall. Officers located and spoke to the student who lost both of the shoelaces, which are packaged in a way that someone could perceive them to look similar to a noose."

Cody said "the student who lost the shoelaces lives on the same floor as the student who made the original report."

The "original shoelace found inside the residence hall was not directed at any individual," Cody said in the statement. "It originally was seen on hallway floor and later on a stairwell door handle, where officers believe someone put it after picking it up."

