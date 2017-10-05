Pleasant Thursday ahead

Despite a cloudy start, skies were able to clear and salvage the day with temperatures remaining on the pleasant side in the middle 70s yesterday afternoon. Today, we'll do the opposite as it looks like a gorgeous start, with more clouds to finish.

Today & Tonight

Clear skies overnight have allowed temperatures to take a tumble as we begin the second half of the workweek, with readings in the 40s as you step out the door for today. Despite a much cooler start, temperatures will be able to warm up fast today, with highs mostly in the 70s this afternoon.

There have been some areas of fog around Mid-Michigan this morning, but beyond that, it should be a fairly smooth Tuesday commute.

Opposite of yesterday, our cloud cover will increase as the day goes on, with skies trending mostly cloudy by this evening. Despite the increase in cloud cover, we should avoid the rain for the most part beyond an isolated shower or sprinkle due to a dry air mass that's already in place.

Late in the evening and into the overnight, we have a slightly better chance of a few scattered showers passing through, but plenty of places will be staying dry. Overnight lows won't be quite as chilly, with readings in the upper 40s and low 50s.

