Police: ESA student falsely reports active shooter

A school was put on high alert Thursday morning after authorities say a student falsely reported an active shooter in the building.

The Midland Police Department and Midland County Sheriff’s Office said they were sent to the Midland County Educational Service Agency building at Sugnet and Jefferson after 911 dispatch received a call from someone saying there was a “shooter” in the school.

The caller also claimed a student had a gun.

Officers arrived on scene, and with the help of school officials, they quickly searched the building and found the claim to be false, police said.

“We would like to thank the school administration, parents and especially the students for remaining calm and understanding during the situation,” the Midland Police Department posted on Facebook. “Please remember that the students of the ESA are extremely unique people and are dealing with disabilities that many of us don't understand. If you feel the need to comment on this incident to please keep those students and their families in mind.”

The ESA took to Facebook to also comment on the incident. They reported a student at the Sugnet Building took a staff member’s phone and called 911 falsely reporting the active shooter.

“MCESA administration is working closely with the Midland Police Department for follow up in reference to this situation,” The ESA posted on Facebook.

