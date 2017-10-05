Semi-truck hauling 3 pickups rolls in Tuscola County

Authorities are investigating after a rollover crash involving a semi-truck in Tuscola County.

It happened Wednesday, Oct. 4 at about 11:33 p.m. on Birchrun Road near Irish Road in Millington Township.

Investigators said a 37-year-old Lapeer man was driving a semi-truck on Birch Run Road when another oncoming semi-trailer truck traveling westbound crossed into his lane as he was headed east.

The Lapeer man said he left the road to his right, lost control and flipped his semi and trailer. The semi-truck was hauling three full-sized pickup trucks meant for delivery at McDonald Chevrolet in Millington.

The rollover caused all three vehicles to fall off the semi-trailer.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

Police said a third-party witness confirmed a semi-trailer truck was in the area at the time of the crash. If you or someone you know has more information regarding the suspect vehicle, please call Deputy Whetstone at cwhetstone@tuscolacounty.org

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.