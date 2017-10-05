2nd person arrested in Michigan man's South Carolina death - WNEM TV 5

2nd person arrested in Michigan man's South Carolina death

Posted: Updated:
Source: WHNS Source: WHNS
GREENVILLE, SC (AP) -

A second person has been arrested in the South Carolina in the shooting death of a Michigan man last week.

Greenville County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Flood said in a news release Wednesday night that 21-year-old Tyrie Shavar Carey-Bell has been arrested in the death of 50-year-old Andre Lamar Allen of Livonia, Michigan.

Allen was found dead in the parking lot of a Greenville hotel Sept. 28.

Carey-Bell is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy. It was not known if he has an attorney.

Eighteen-year-old Winter Andrea Mance was arrested earlier and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.