Latest Drought Monitor Report unchanged

The US Drought Monitor released on the last Thursday of September added more areas of Mid-Michigan into the abnormally dry category, extending north into US-10 and adding a few areas of the Thumb. Since that time, we still haven't had a good beneficial rain.

Despite this, the latest Drought Monitor released today has very little change, if any. That map, released by NOAA, the USDA, and National Drought Mitigation Center, is shown below.

The only areas that have seen notable changes in the state of Michigan are parts of the Upper Peninsula that have been added to the abnormally dry category. Any changes for us in Mid-Michigan, if any, are likely very small additions.

How Did We Get Here?

After a fast start to the rain in June, with flooding events in parts of central lower Michigan that led to the wettest June on record in Saginaw, things slowed down a bit for the rest of the summer.

Rain totals in Saginaw were an inch below average in July and August, with faring a little better with one month above and one below.

However, once we started the meteorological fall season in both areas at the start of September, we've really been below average. 2017 was the second driest September on record in the Saginaw area with only .44" of rain for the entire month. Flint was just short of double that with .84" of rain.

Both areas for September were around three inches below their monthly average.

Rain Ahead?

Looking at the forecast ahead, it does look like there's some beneficial rain on the horizon. It won't completely wipe out the deficit, but it looks like rain totals of at least .50" from Friday night through Saturday look reasonable for most of Mid-Michigan. A few areas could approach an inch.

As always, we'll keep refining the forecast as it gets closer and keep you posted through Saturday.