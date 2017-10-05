Federal grant awarded to Flint in fight against crime

Congressman Dan Kildee announced Wednesday Hamilton Community Health Network in Flint received a $1 million federal grant to help reduce crime, increase trust, and increase community safety in Flint.

The grant, provided by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, will support the Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program and the North Flint Revitalization Initiative.

The goal of the Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation Program is to reduce crime and make a safer community. The program targets neighborhoods with high levels of crime and uses data-driven strategies to reduce crime and violence. The program carries out its mission by bringing together police, researchers, municipal agencies, service providers, and residents in order to make their community a better place.

“This federal grant will help Flint reduce violent crime and make our community a safer place to live,” Kildee said. “I am proud of Hamilton Community Health Network’s important work, in collaboration with local law enforcement, which will help create safer streets and neighborhoods.”

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is thrilled by the opportunity to improve the community.

“Being awarded the Byrne Grant is great news for the City of Flint,” Weaver said. “We look forward to working with Hamilton Community Health Network, leaders of the business community and all the partners involved, to make the most of these much-needed funds and do what we can to ensure that the improvements made have a positive impact on Flint’s north side and the Flint community overall.”

