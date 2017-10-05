Michigan Senate votes to ban local rules for job interviews

The Michigan Senate has voted to prohibit local communities from regulating what information employers must request, require or exclude during a job interview.

The state already prohibits local ordinances involving information related to an employment application. But proponents of the bill approved 27-9 Thursday are worried that Michigan municipalities could follow the lead of Philadelphia and bar employers from asking for a prospective employee's wage history in an interview.

No local governments in Michigan are considering ordinances similar to Philadelphia's.

Opponents say the legislation would prevent local "fair chance" policies that regulate when and to what extent employers can consider someone's criminal record in making a hiring decision.

Republicans voted for the bill in the GOP-led Senate. Democrats opposed it.

The measure next goes to the Republican-led House for consideration.

