Child airlifted from crash in Tuscola County - WNEM TV 5

Child airlifted from crash in Tuscola County

TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

Police report a child was airlifted to a hospital after a crash in Tuscola County.

Tuscola County Sheriff Glen Skrent confirmed on Thursday, Oct. 5 around 6:15 a.m. a mother and her child were involved in a crash on Deckerville Rd and Dodge Rd.

The child was airlifted to a Saginaw County hospital in unknown condition. Skrent could not confirm the mother's condition at this time, either. 

