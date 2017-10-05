More than 300 drivers arrested for drunk driving during crackdown

Local law enforcement officers are reminding Michiganders to "drive sober or get pulled over" in their recent crackdown on drunk driving.

Police arrested more 310 drivers during the statewide effort from Aug. 18 through Sept. 4.

Of those arrested, police said 62 were charged under the state's high blood alcohol law with a BAC of .17 or higher.

“Our top priority is to encourage people to make the right decision to find a safe ride home,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP). “That’s why we launched the ‘Do a 360’ effort–to help people acknowledge how important it is to pause and make a plan to get yourself and your friends home safely – and potentially save the lives of others.”

The 'Do a 360' campaign encourages people to plan ahead before drinking. Some things to consider:

How will you get there? One reason people drive impaired: they don't want to leave their car behind. If you take a cab, ride share service or choose a sober designated driver, you won't have this problem. How will you get home? Whether it's a cab, ride sharing app, a sober designated driver – decide how you'll get home safely. Who is coming along? Don't offer to drive if you're planning to drink – plan a safe way home for you and your friends. If your friends are driving separately, watch out for them. Friends don't let friends drive drunk.

During the recent crackdown, officers also issued 563 citations for driving with a suspended license, 611 citations for uninsured motorists, and 1532 seat belt and child restraint citations.

