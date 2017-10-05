Police: Burton city officials suspended, under investigation - WNEM TV 5

Police: Burton city officials suspended, under investigation

BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

A pair of local city officials have been suspended and police have them under investigation.

Burton Police confirm both the city clerk and deputy clerk have been placed on paid leave. They’re also currently under criminal investigation.

It's not clear exactly what they are accused of doing.

There will be a special city council meeting Thursday at 6 p.m. to discuss the suspension and investigation.

