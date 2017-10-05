Doctor accused of running pill mill found not guilty - WNEM TV 5

Doctor accused of running pill mill found not guilty

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

A local doctor accused of running a pill mill has been found not guilty.

The attorney for Doctor Joseph Oesterling said a jury in Tuscola County ruled Oesterling not guilty on all counts just before noon on Oct. 5.

Oesterling was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, delivering controlled substances, and maintaining a drug house.

The doctor had offices in Mt. Pleasant, Caro and Saginaw.

