Doctor accused of running pill mill found not guilty

A local doctor accused of running a pill mill has been found not guilty.

The attorney for Doctor Joseph Oesterling said a jury in Tuscola County ruled Oesterling not guilty on all counts just before noon on Oct. 5.

Oesterling was charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, delivering controlled substances, and maintaining a drug house.

The doctor had offices in Mt. Pleasant, Caro and Saginaw.

Copyright WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.