Traffic Alert: Part of Dixie Hwy closed after water main break

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A water main break is causing traffic issues in Saginaw County. 

Officials report Dixie Highway between Junction and Curtis is closed until further notice after a water main break in the area. 

The closure was first reported just after noon. 

Stay with TV5 as we continue to follow this story. 

