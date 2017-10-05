Breaking: Kroger closing Saginaw Township location

The Kroger company confirms that the location on Gratiot Road in Saginaw Township will be closing before the end of the year.

The company reports the tentative closing date is Dec. 6.

The company said the store has been underperforming and has an upcoming lease expiration. They are looking to combine operations with the expanded location on State Street.

We are also being told that all the associates will have the opportunity to move their job to a nearby store.

The store opened as a Kessell in 1989 and was acquired by Kroger in 2000.

