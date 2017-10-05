Mackinac Bridge under high wind warning

The Mackinac Bridge is under another high wind warning.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority said drivers that are especially vulnerable to high winds are pickup trucks with the campers, motor homes, vehicles pulling trailers, and enclosed semi-trucks trailers.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said winds increase typically during the fall.

Drivers are advised to slow down their speed to a maximum of 20 miles per hour, turn on their four-way flashers, and use the outside lane.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is monitoring the wind speeds at different points of the bridge.

>>Click here to keep updated from the Mackinac Bridge authority<<

