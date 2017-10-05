Crystal Ball: Justin Verlander selects Astros cap for Hall of Fame plaque

The Year is 2029 and Justin Verlander is a first ballot Hall of Famer after a spectacular 19-year career. Winning two World Series championships with the Houston Astros while finishing with 283 career wins.

One of the Greatest strikeout artist to ever play the game, finishing 5th on the all-time list with 3,706. While spending nearly 13 seasons with Detroit, his greatest success came with the Astros and the two world titles.

If the crystal ball is correct, are you okay Tiger fan with Verlander selecting the Astros hat for his Hall of fame Plaque?

