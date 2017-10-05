Flushing schools warn parents of stranger danger incident

Flushing Community Schools are warning parents of a stranger danger incident that happened Wednesday afternoon.

The alleged incident happened about 4:15 p.m. at a bus stop near Linden Road and Pasadena Avenue in Mt. Morris Township.

A man was driving a black Lexus when he pulled over and started asking a middle school student some questions, the school district said.

The student thought the questions were suspicious and left the scene and reported the incident to an adult, the district said.

The man was described as bald with a gray beard.

The incident was reported to the Mt. Morris Township police.

