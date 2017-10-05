Breast cancer survivors spread hope at Pink Night Palooza

A local fundraiser is celebrating a program for a worthy cause.

The people who helped organize it said it's not just a job, it's personal.

"If all of them could go through and do it and survive, so could I," said Marsha Schmit, breast health navigator and survivor.

That was her first thought after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009. That put her in the position of a patient - people she often helps as a breast navigator for Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

"I had to walk in the very same shoes of the men and women I was woring with," Schmit said.

She is one of many who helped put together this year's Pink Night Palooza - an event with food, music and dancing. The event is focused on celebrating life in the midst of breast cancer and raising money for the program.

"100 percent of the proceeds from this go into our foundation fund that are used to help men and women in the middle of treatments," Schmit said.

The event means so much to those who have been impacted, like Jacqueline Smiley.

Smiley is a survivor and one of a handful of people in her family who has been diagnosed.

"Every year that goes by I'm touched. Every single year that I'm here and see all the survivors I'm so thankful and events like this are the reason we are here," Smiley said.

She said she wants others to know it's important to never give up.

"Just keep going. Take it one day at a time and don't lose hope," Smiley said.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.