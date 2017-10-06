BREAKING: Man killed in overnight shooting - WNEM TV 5

BREAKING: Man killed in overnight shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Stock photo Stock photo
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Flint. 

It happened on Thursday, Oct. 5 at about 11:16 p.m. in the 2100 block of W. Home.

Investigators said 911 dispatchers received several calls for shots fired in the area of Cloverlawn and W. Home. 

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call D/Tpr Andy Knapp at 810-237-6915, the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.