BREAKING: Man killed in overnight shooting

A man is dead after an overnight shooting in Flint.

It happened on Thursday, Oct. 5 at about 11:16 p.m. in the 2100 block of W. Home.

Investigators said 911 dispatchers received several calls for shots fired in the area of Cloverlawn and W. Home.

When police arrived, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest. The man was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to please call D/Tpr Andy Knapp at 810-237-6915, the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

