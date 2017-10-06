Showers for Friday, warm & windy on Saturday with periods of rain

We're just around the corner from your weekend and while there will be chances for a beneficial rain for a lot of Mid-Michigan, it won't be a complete washout. There's plenty to talk about, and we break that down in your forecast below!

Today & Tonight

As we've gone through the morning commute, outside of the I-69 corridor, the passing showers from overnight have started to wind down across Mid-Michigan. A few showers will still linger near the I-69 corridor, but that area of showers has remained on the lighter side, which is great news for the commute.

After the early morning showers, we will have a fairly dry period to the lunch hour and into the early afternoon. Skies are expected to be largely mostly cloudy through the day, which will keep our temperatures in the 60s in most areas this afternoon.

Eventually, scattered chances for rain return as the afternoon goes on, even more so into the evening hours. While there's no guarantee your Friday Night Lights game tonight, have the umbrella handy just to be on the safe side. This is especially true the farther southwest you are.

Showers become widespread during the late evening and overnight period and last through early Saturday morning. No severe weather is expected, but a few thunderstorms will be possible with some pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall.

With plenty of clouds around, overnight low temperatures will manage to stay in the 50s and 60s tonight.

Saturday

Saturday is the day that requires the most explanation through your weekend. Just like you'll likely have things going on, the weather of the day will a lot going on as well.

Let's start with the morning. We'll have the round of rain moving through from Friday night into the early morning hours before eventually things quiet down for the later morning into the early afternoon after the warm front passes through.

It's not unreasonable that some locations may even sneak in some sun during this time. Temperatures will also jump well into the 70s with some areas even reaching into the 80s.

Lost in the talk about rain will be the gusty winds that will come along with this storm system especially during Saturday afternoon and evening. Winds will be sustained out of the southwest around 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts in the 35-40 mph range. Wind advisories may not be out of the question.

As we get closer to the evening, that's when we'll need to keep an eye on a cold front passing through the region. This cold front will bring more showers and thunderstorms, moving in a line west to east across Mid-Michigan.

We aren't expecting severe weather, but not only will we have gusty winds at the surface, we have even stronger winds above our heads. If thunderstorms develop, some of those winds may be brought down to the surface, so we'll need to watch the line closely as they may have some strong wind with them.

For the Michigan tailgating activities, we should be able to squeeze in plenty of dry time. As game time nears, shower and thunderstorm chances will be increasing. We may start the game dry for tomorrow, but be prepared for rain at some point during the game.

Once the rain moves out Saturday night, expect clearing skies toward Sunday morning, with overnight lows falling into the 50s.

Rainfall totals when all is said and done should fall between .50" to 1" across most of the TV5 viewing area.

Sunday

Sunday will be far and away the best day of the weekend as skies will be fairly clear and feature plenty of sun from morning until evening. Humidity values will remain low and we should have no trouble warming up into the middle and upper 70s for afternoon highs.

Plans outdoors Sunday? Headed to the cider mill or pumpkin patch? You're picture perfect for Sunday!

Skies will stay clear through the evening hours, with a comfortable night of sleeping ahead. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s and low 50s heading into Monday morning.

