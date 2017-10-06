Student, 18, charged after deputy's gun discharges in Michigan school

A Michigan high school student is facing charges after authorities say he tried to grab a deputy's gun, causing it to fire inside a school.

Garrett Robert Brodeur, 18, was arraigned on charges of attempting to disarm a peace officer, resisting arrest, and assault and battery.

Police said the teen attacked his ex-girlfriend at Oxford High School on Tuesday, Oct. 3. School officials said they detained Brodeur after the assault and were walking him to the front office when he hit an administrator in the chest with a closed fist.

Oakland County Sheriff deputies arrived at the school and a uniformed deputy tried to escort Brodeur to the front door of the school when he began to physically struggle with him and another deputy.

During the struggle, police said Brodeur reached for the deputy’s firearm that was secured in his retention holster. Investigators said Brodeur ignored the deputy’s verbal commands to stop, and was able to somehow depress the trigger of the holstered firearm, causing the weapon to discharge.

The round struck the floor and ricocheted into a nearby interior wall. Police said the gun never left the deputy’s holster during the struggle. Luckily, no one was struck by the bullet.

Brodeur was arrested and taken to a local hospital for “pre-existing medical issues,” police said. He was later cleared and taken to Oakland County Jail.

Investigators said Brodeur is a student at the high school and is allowed on campus, but also has a written agreement with school officials to stay away from his ex-girlfriend due to a previous incident that happened on school grounds.

Brodeur received a $7500 personal bond with numerous provisions, including no contact with the victim, no firearms or weapons permitted within the household, GPS tether, not allowed on school property, random PBT's as well as probation monitoring.

