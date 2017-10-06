Teen, 17, accused of beating grandmother with baseball bat

A Michigan teen was arrested after authorities say he attacked his grandmother with a baseball bat over a cellphone.

The attack happened on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at about 6 p.m. on the 9000 block of Easton Road in Rives Township.

The victim, a 58-year-old Jackson woman, told police her 17-year-old grandson beat her several times with a baseball bat during an argument over a cellphone.

The woman was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital for treatment. Police said she suffered injuries to her arms, head, and back during the attack. She was last listed in stable condition.

The woman’s grandson, now identified as Bret Goodnuff, was found riding his bike on I-94 in Calhoun County. The teen was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

He is now charged with assault with intent to murder, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

His bond was set at $250,000.

