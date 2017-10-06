U-M marching band teases halftime performance with MSU

It may be rivalry week, but a special halftime performance will bring the University of Michigan and Michigan State University marching bands together this weekend.

The University of Michigan March Band said in a Facebook post Wednesday they will be collaboration with the Spartans marching band team for a special halftime performance called “State of Michigan.”

While the band didn't give many more details about the performance, they did post a graphic of the Upper and Lower Peninsulas of Michigan on an apparent football field.

The two football teams will compete under the lights of the Big House in Ann Arbor on Saturday. The winning team takes home the Paul Bunyan Trophy.

