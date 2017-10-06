Former city housing official charged with embezzlement - WNEM TV 5

Former city housing official charged with embezzlement

The former Executive Director of the Gladwin City Housing Commission has been charged with embezzlement.

Julie Ann Jarosiewicz was arraigned on Oct. 5 in the 80th District Court of Gladwin County following a Michigan State Police investigation.

She was charged with two felony counts of embezzlement related to her position when she was Executive Director.

Michigan State Police believe the embezzlement happened shortly after Jarosiewicz's appointment as Executive Director in July 2016 and continued until her resignation in June 2017.

The first count of embezzlement was by an agent or trustee between $20,000 and $50,000. The second count of embezzlement was by a public official for more than $50.

Both counts carry a maximum of 10 years in prison.

