Historic Bay City home could bite the dust

A piece of history could soon bite the dust.

A 123-year-old Bay City home is at the center of a fight between its owner and the historic district where it is located.

Don Sabourin wanted to move the home from Center Ave. and N. Trumbull St. to an empty lot 400-feet away but was denied permission.

The home has since suffered so much water damage, Sabourin said it would cost $239,000 to repair. Now he wants it torn down.

Sabourin will make his case before the historic district commission next week.

