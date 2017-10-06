Gale watch issued for Lake Michigan this weekend

A Wisconsin mom is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for setting her 4-year-old son on fire.More >
A local doctor accused of running a pill mill has been found not guilty.More >
The Kroger company confirms that the location on Gratiot Road in Saginaw Township will be closing before the end of the year.More >
Distracted driving is suspected to be a factor in a fatal crash that claimed a young woman's life in Mid-Michigan.More >
A Michigan high school student is facing charges after authorities say he tried to grab a deputy's gun, causing it to fire inside a school.More >
More than 50 stores say they're bucking a controversial trend of opening on Thanksgiving Day.More >
A part of Dixie Highway that was closed in both directions after a water main break caused part of the road to wash out has been re-opened.More >
A woman and her two children were severely injured after a crash in Tuscola County.More >
A 67-year-old Kansas City man has been charged with stabbing his 12-year-old grandson in the arm after an argument over a doughnut.More >
While taking photos alongside military leaders and their spouses before a dinner at the White House, President Donald Trump made an ambiguous statement, citing "the calm before the storm."More >
