Gale watch issued for Lake Michigan this weekend

The Coast Guard warning of potentially hazardous weather conditions on Lake Michigan throughout the weekend.

A gale watch has been issued beginning Friday morning until Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

The watch is issued when the risk of winds of 39 to 54 mph has significantly increased, but the specific timing for when a location will be at risk is uncertain, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is meant to give mariners time to consider altering their plans.

People visiting Lake Michigan should use caution while the gale watch remains in effect. Officials also warn visitors to stay off rocks, jetties and piers, as high waves and heavy surf can unexpectedly sweep a person into the water.

Staying aware of weather conditions could easily save your life, officials said. Even after hazardous weather patterns have moved through the area, it can still take an additional day for lake conditions to calm.

