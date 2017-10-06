1 killed in crash between garbage truck & vehicle

One man is dead following a crash between a garbage truck and another vehicle.

It happened on Thursday, Oct. 5 at the intersection of Crystal Road and McBride Road in Montcalm County’s Ferris Township.

Michigan State Police report that a Waste Management truck driven by Joshua Vanspyker, 31, of Hudsonville, was eastbound on McBride.

A GMC Sierra pick-up truck driven by 42-year-old Wayne Lorentz from Holly was traveling north on Crystal Road, and when he entered the intersection he was hit by the eastbound garbage truck.

Lorentz was killed. The driver of the garbage truck was not hurt.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The investigation continues.

