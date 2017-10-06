Fall Kickoff Tailgate Event moves to the Dow Event Center - WNEM TV 5

Fall Kickoff Tailgate Event moves to the Dow Event Center

SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The Fall Kickoff Tailgate event has been moved due to inclement weather.

The tailgate will be held in the Red Room at The Dow Event Center on Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.

The Dow Event Center invites those who plan to go to the Saginaw Spirit game to come to the tailgating event free of charge.

