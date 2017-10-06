Fall Kickoff Tailgate Event moves to the Dow Event Center

The Fall Kickoff Tailgate event has been moved due to inclement weather.

The tailgate will be held in the Red Room at The Dow Event Center on Oct. 7 at 5 p.m.

The Dow Event Center invites those who plan to go to the Saginaw Spirit game to come to the tailgating event free of charge.

