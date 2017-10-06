Letters make threats against MSU athletic events

Michigan State University Police are on alert after getting letters making threats against MSU athletic events.

The East Lansing and Michigan State University police departments have both received the letters.

But both departments said the letters don’t provide specific information in regards to the events, or manner of the threat.

Officials are working with additional law enforcement to figure out where the letters are coming from, and see if there is any validity to the statements.

MSU students and people that live in the area are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.

In a separate statement, the university said it is taking "all appropriate safety measures." In the event of an emergency, campus police will use the MSU Alert system to notify students, staff, and faculty.

>>Read the alert from Michigan State University police here<<

