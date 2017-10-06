Citizen tip leads to removal of marijuana plants - WNEM TV 5

Citizen tip leads to removal of marijuana plants

Posted: Updated:
Source: Saginaw Police Department Source: Saginaw Police Department
SAGINAW, MI (WNEM) -

The Saginaw Police Department found and seized several large marijuana plants.

Community Police Officers Ervin Ward and Sam Buth can be seen holding the plants in a picture posted on the department’s Facebook page.

The officers located the plants after a citizen tip.

