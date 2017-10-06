Variety of cars on display at Northwood auto show

The hottest cars are on display in Mid-Michigan at the Northwood University International Auto Show.

The auto show is open for its 54th year of sleek cars and souped up pickups. Families are encouraged to take a stroll at the free event.

"A very proud moment. It's a lot of hard work," said Ali Nasrallah, vice chairman for the three day student-run event.

Nasrallah said if you like cars you need to stop by campus this weekend.

"From Ford to all the way up to Ferrari. Just different vehicles, so whatever you have a taste for it's going to be here," he said.

There's even something for NASCAR fans. The retired race car driven by Kyle Busch is on display.

"It's pretty much just like you'd see it on track. So you can stop by, take pictures with it, ask questions," said Jim Mecone, with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Mecone said the car is there as part of the team's promotional tour.

"A lot of people watch them all the time on TV, but don't get to see them up close. So that's what we bring it out for," Mecone said.

Besides giving people the chance to see the cool cars, Nasrallah said the auto show helps students by giving them a chance to experience the auto industry firsthand.

"It's really improved my resume and everything like that. And just something I won't ever forget and really help me in the future," Nasrallah said.

The auto show is open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

>>Slideshow: Northwood International Auto Show<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.