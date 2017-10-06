Woman battling breast cancer reaches out to community for help

A local nurse is facing health problems of her own. Now she’s reaching out to her community for help.

Ashley Byron is only 32-years-old, but she’s in the fight for her life. She’s facing stage three breast cancer and the future of her family is in jeopardy.

But you can help give them a little more certainty as she begins treatments soon.

“It was horrifying. I’m only 32 and I have a 6-year-old and a 3-year-old,” Byron said.

In May, Bryon received the news no one wants to hear, especially a mother of two young children. She has stage three breast cancer and she began to worry about what this could mean for her life and for her family.

“We tell them mommy is sick and the medicine that I get makes me sick, but we don’t use the cancer word or anything like that and when I am healthy we try to do what I can with them,” Bryon said.

While Bryon is a mother, she’s also a daughter and Julie Burdis struggles watching her child go through the horrors of cancer.

“I think as a parent it’s much harder to see your child go through something like this even though she’s an adult, she’s still my child,” Burdis said.

Byron is undergoing chemotherapy and will have surgery soon. Doctors say her outlook is promising, but the journey to remission is a long one.

Unfortunately for Bryon and her family, due to a gene mutation, this may not be the last time her family has to deal with cancer.

“We have a family history of cancer because of it, it not only puts us at risk but my siblings and all of my grandchildren,” Burdis said. “Ashley’s two children and I have a son and another daughter, they also have a 50/50 percent chance of having it.”

Byron’s health is weighing on the family financially. She’s a nurse and not able to work full time due to the cancer. To help out, Bryon’s mother set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for her treatment and co-workers organized a pancake benefit for her Satruday morning.

“It’s amazing knowing people just give, people I don’t even know,” Byron said. “We’re so so appreciative, it’s helped us so so much.”

The battle is tough, but Byron said she’s a fighter and wants to be there to see her kids grow up.

“I want them to know that I fought through it. I tried to not let it affect me and not let it affect them,” Bryon said.

The Bryon family is hosting a pancake breakfast Oct. 7 in the morning. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to noon at the Wheeler Road Church of Christ. Meals are $5 dollars per person.

If you can’t attend but would still like to help, you can visit Ashley’s GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.