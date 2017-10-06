Autopsy: Trooper's stun gun evidence in dead teen's hair - WNEM TV 5

Autopsy: Trooper's stun gun evidence in dead teen's hair

DETROIT (AP) -

An autopsy revealed that remnants of a stun gun were in the hair of a 15-year-old boy who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died after a Michigan state trooper fired a Taser.

The Detroit Free Press quotes the autopsy report as saying "leads" from an "electrical weapon" were found in the hair on the back of Damon Grimes' head and lower back.

The teen died from multiple blunt injuries in the Aug. 26 crash in Detroit. Trooper Mark Bessner has resigned, and a criminal investigation is being conducted.

Bessner's lawyer says he made a split-second decision to use a Taser when Damon refused to stop. The teen's family has filed a $50 million lawsuit.

Since the teen's death, state police no longer conduct high-speed chases in Detroit unless they're investigating a major crime.

