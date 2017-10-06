Sheriff's office investigating 2 suspicious deaths in Bay County - WNEM TV 5

Sheriff's office investigating 2 suspicious deaths in Bay County

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
BAY COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is investigating two suspicious deaths in Bay County.

A husband and wife in their 60s were found dead inside a Kawkawlin Township home Friday morning, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.

It happened on the 2000 block of Lebourdais Road.

The Michigan State Police crime lab was brought in to investigate.

TV5 will update once we get more information.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Merdedith Corporation). All rights reservd.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.