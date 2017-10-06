Sheriff's office investigating 2 suspicious deaths in Bay County

The Bay County Sheriff's Office is investigating two suspicious deaths in Bay County.

A husband and wife in their 60s were found dead inside a Kawkawlin Township home Friday morning, Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said.

It happened on the 2000 block of Lebourdais Road.

The Michigan State Police crime lab was brought in to investigate.

TV5 will update once we get more information.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Merdedith Corporation). All rights reservd.