Summer's back, but with needed rain

Well, what do you know? Thanks to cloudy skies and minimal winds, it actually felt a bit like Fall on Friday! Highs were still above average, but at least closer to where they should be in early October. Now, as we head into the weekend, that all goes right back out the window.

Tonight

Clouds are in it for the long haul at this point, set to carry us through the overnight and into much of Saturday. Scattered showers will begin to creep back into the picture over the course of Friday evening, gradually becoming more numerous and picking up in intensity. The presently-stalled frontal boundary responsible for the returning showers will begin to inch its way northward overnight, lifting out of the Ohio Valley in response to an approaching area of low pressure.

As a result, temperatures will only briefly dip to the low 60s this evening and then begin to rise after midnight. Humidity levels will also increase as the front approaches, and will likely result in some scattered fog as it interacts with the lingering cooler air. Be prepared for slick roads and poor visibility if you plan to hit the roads!

>> Track the rain with our Interactive Radar! <<

Saturday

We can forget all about Fall during the first half of the weekend. With the warm front picking up speed as it heads north, a flood of warm, humid air will spill back in across Michigan. Scattered showers will remain possible until about midday thanks to the passing warm front, with a break set to follow in the afternoon.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy after lunchtime, but may allow some scattered breaks of sunshine to filter through from time to time. Temperatures will flip right back to Summer, topping the upper 70s and even the low 80s in some areas! We'll also see a marked increase in the winds, shifting to the SSW at 15-25 mph with gusts topping 30 mph at times.

>> Current Temperatures and Winds Across Mid-Michigan <<

The bonus warmth will bring along some additional benefits, but not without risk. This won't be the best news for tomorrow night's in-state showdown in Ann Arbor, but a more substantial round of steady rain and thunderstorms will begin to spread across the state around 8:00 PM or so, and will continue well into the overnight period.

The rain will be occasionally heavy, likely accompanied by a few rumbles of thunder too. In fact, there is the chance for isolated severe storms across most of southeast Michigan through the night as a fast-moving cold front sweeps in from the west. Small hail and damaging winds may occur in some of the stronger storms.

Rainfall amounts by Sunday morning may range anywhere from 0.50-1.25", helping us make up some ground on the drought in parts of Mid-Michigan.

Sunday & Beyond

Saturday night's cold front may take the rain with it when it departs Sunday morning, but it won't do much to change our temperatures. The second half of the weekend will greet us with abundant sunshine, as unseasonably warm air remains in place. Highs in the upper 70s are expected, but we'll at least take a big bite out of the humidity, so it will feel markedly more comfortable!

Any chance that we'll see true Fall temperatures in the next week? Find out in the First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast!

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.