Grand Blanc community honors hometown hero, beloved teacher

It's homecoming season across Mid-Michigan and one event featured a special guest many consider a hero.

The Grand Blanc Bobcats celebrated their school's homecoming on Friday and they rolled out the red carpet to honor Lt. Jeff Neville.

Neville survived a terrorist attack at Bishop International Airport in Flint.

"I can't believe it. I can't believe it," Neville said.

He was at a loss for words after being honored at the homecoming football game.

Neville, a Grand Blanc grad, was given the opportunity to ride at the front of the parade. He is seen as a hometown hero after he was attacked at the airport.

"It's a tragedy anytime something like that happens. And to honor people, that's what this country is about," said James Urbanski, Grand Blanc resident.

While Neville was honored for his service, Charlie Carmody was honored for touching the lives of kids and sports fans in Grand Blanc.

"He'd be amazed. it's what Grand Blanc is about. It's what this community is about," said Christina Carmody, Charlie's wife.

Charlie was a teacher and announcer for Grand Blanc sports. He died in the spring. This was the first homecoming game without him.

Charlie's family were the grand marshals in the parade.

"This was one of the times of years he loved. he loved this," Carmody said.

The Grand Blanc community loved him and Neville.

"I think it's fantastic that we take all of this Grand Blanc history and apply it to great things to make our community better," said John Wainio, with Grand Blanc High School.

